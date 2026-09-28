Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Ripped Over Champagne-Spraying A.I. Clip

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino is popping champagne in an A.I.-generated party video ... and even fellow Republicans think the celebration landed with a thud.

Scavino posted the over-the-top clip Saturday showing him in a tuxedo alongside women who appear to be his wife, Erin Elmore, and Lara Trump, all riding a gold luggage cart through the White House as Eric Trump pushes.

Pitbull's "Don't Stop the Party" plays while champagne sprays and gold confetti falls -- before a jubilant President Trump joins the bash.

The party wasn't real, but the backlash certainly was.

Conservative activist Carrie Prejean Boller blasted Scavino for posting the video while Americans struggle to afford groceries, gas, and mortgage payments ... asking, "You really have no shame, do you?"

Meghan McCain pointed out one of her friends couldn't afford air conditioning this summer, while conservative writer Jonah Goldberg sarcastically called it exactly the midterm messaging Republicans need from a top White House official.

Anti-Trump Republican Sarah Longwell was even blunter, calling the video "real fall of Rome s***."

What really happened after the State Dinner.

The lost Xi camera roll has been found. pic.twitter.com/gNizhiCHG2 @SoveyX

Scavino didn't back down ... sharing another A.I. party clip featuring Trump and other administration figures with Chinese President Xi Jinping ... a clear nod to the 'Hangover' movies.