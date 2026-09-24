Jim Copenhaver, Wounded in 2024 Trump Rally Shooting, Dead at 76

Jim Copenhaver, who was severely wounded during the Trump assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania in 2024, is dead.

House Republicans announced Jim's death Thursday in a social media post ... "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Copenhaver, who was gravely wounded in the horrific shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania."

Jim was one of two people injured when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Donald Trump's July 13, 2024 campaign rally. He was hospitalized and discharged a week later. The cause of death is unclear.

House Republicans add ... "Jim endured unimaginable hardship with strength and perseverance. We join his family and loved ones in mourning his loss and praying for them during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

Play video content JULY 2024 Video: Donald Trump May Have Been Shot and Injured at Pennsylvania Rally

David Dutch was also wounded in the shooting ... while former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed.

Trump was shot in the ear by Crooks, who was then killed by security personnel after firing at the president and into the crowd.

Jim was shot in the triceps, and another bullet ripped through his colon, causing nerve damage.

He was 76.