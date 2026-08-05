See First Photo of Trump National Golf Club Gunman Facing 10 Years in Prison

The heavily armed gunman who popped up at Trump National Golf Course in California has been federally charged -- and he now faces 10 years in The Big House if convicted.

In a federal criminal complaint, prosecutors charged 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, which is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The feds released a photograph of Taele, who looks stone-faced as he stares into the camera. The feds also released a pic of his rifle and a badge that read "Agent" and "Fugitive Recovery Bail Enforcement."

According to the federal complaint, Taele was arrested Sunday after he was spotted snapping photos and shooting video Sundayof safety protocols being put in place ahead of President Trump’s visit to his L.A.-based golf club on Tuesday.

The complaint says Los Angeles Sheriff Department deputies discovered ammo in Taele’s pocket and a loaded pistol with a magazine in his vehicle during a search.

The feds also said police did a sweep of Taele’s home, seizing high-powered firearms, ammunition, body armor, and a notebook.

It adds Taele has already been charged in L.A. Superior Court with gun-related crimes and a 2025 robbery.