Tiffany Trump Flaunts Toned Tummy on Vacation in the French Riviera

Tiffany Trump is turning heads on a family getaway ... because her flat stomach is turning silly snaps into thirst traps.

President Donald Trump's daughter is looking like a snack ... clearly enjoying a glamorous trip on the French Riviera -- wearing a fun little two-piece blue outfit that highlighted some tummy.

Tiffany -- along with her mom Marla Maples, husband Michael Boulos, and their baby -- were spotted heading to the iconic La Guerite restaurant on the Lerins Islands after cruising aboard a superyacht.

Seems TT knew she was looking good ... because she was taking some silly shots that would be perfect for some love on the 'Gram.

Michael's not looking bad himself ... stripping down to his swimsuit and going for a dip in the sea.