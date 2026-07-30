Play video content Video: Hunter Biden Says 'F*** Trump' And His Entire Family in NSFW Rant Macrodosing

Hunter Biden and the rapper YG have something in common ... they're not afraid to yell "F*** Donald Trump" at the top of their lungs!

Joe Biden's son appeared on Barstool's "Macrodosing" podcast in an episode published late Wednesday night ... and he made it clear there's no love lost for Trump or any of his descendants.

Hunter said of Trump, "F*** him" ... before adding, "f*** his sons, f*** his daughter. I mean it."

Worth noting ... Hunter uses "daughter" singular -- though the president has two daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump. Sounds like this was just a slip of the tongue because he follows up this statement by saying he's talking about "All of them, the whole family, down to the grandchildren."

Hunter makes his case for why he's never gonna sing "Kumbaya" with the Trump clan ... bringing up their alleged involvement in the theft of his sister Ashley Biden's diary and accusations that his father is a pedophile.

Don't start laughing just yet, liberals ... because Hunter's tirade didn't end with the Trumps.

Hunter also called Democrat Chuck Schumer a "piece of s***" and lambasted Nancy Pelosi for turning on his old man.

Play video content Video: Hunter Biden Proposes Cage Match With Eric and Don Jr. Trump Instagram / @channel5

Hunter's previously challenged Eric and Donald Jr. to a cage match ... and, after these fightin' words, ya gotta wonder if they might finally take him up on it!