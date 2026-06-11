Hunter Biden Says He'd Run in 2028 With Gavin Newsom, But Only as VP

Play video content Video: Hunter Biden Says He’d Team Up With Gavin Newsom for 2028 Governor's Podcast Team

Hunter Biden's got 2028 on the brain -- but not exactly from the top of the ticket.

On this week's episode of the "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast, Hunter weighs in on all the chatter surrounding his political future ... and his answer might surprise you.

TMZ obtained an exclusive snippet from the conversation ahead of Friday's episode release ... and it's worth checking out. Watch the clip to see Hunter's reaction after Newsom playfully introduces him as a presidential candidate and suggests he's generating plenty of buzz.

Hunter -- whose dad Joe Biden spent four years in the Oval Office -- eventually reveals the only scenario where he'd consider joining a future White House ticket. We'll let the video do the rest of the talking, but let's just say Hunter isn't aiming for the Oval Office's top spot.

The podcast drops as Hunter's been making plenty of noise online lately ... a recent social media spree has thrust him back into the political spotlight and sparked fresh chatter about his future.

As for Newsom, the timing is notable. The California governor is in the final year of his second and final term ... and speculation about a 2028 presidential run has followed him for years.