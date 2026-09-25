Trump's State Dinner Table Seats Billionaires Worth a Combined $1.13 Trillion

President Donald Trump's table at the state dinner he hosted for Chinese President Xi Jinping sat billionaires whose combined net worth is nearly $1.13 trillion ... or roughly the same amount as Poland's entire GDP.

Among those guests seated at Trump's table Thursday night were Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori, AMD CEO Lisa Su, her husband Daniel Lin, and Apple executive chairman Tim Cook.

It's time to take out your calculators ... Musk's current net worth is $918 billion, Huang's is $195 billion, Cook's is $3.1 billion, and Su's is $3.5 billion.

This is not to mention Trump, who is worth $7 billion, and Xi, who reportedly boasts a net worth of $1 billion.

Put 'em all together ... and yep, that's $1.127 trillion ... only a few billion shy of $1.13T.

To put that in perspective ... Poland's projected GDP for all of 2026 is an estimated $1.13 trillion ... according to stats by the IMF.

As for the dinner itself ... guests were served a pescatarian menu starting with a yellow squash velouté followed by a main course of sesame-crusted sea bass ... and for dessert, a vanilla crémeux.