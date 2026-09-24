President Trump Winces During U.S. Military Flyover With Xi Jinping: Video

Play video content Video: Trump Winces as Jets Roar Over Xi Jinping Greeting Just the News/Real America's Voice

President Trump rolled out the red carpet for Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his state visit to Washington D.C. — personally greeting Xi when he landed Wednesday night — but then things took a ROARING turn for the worse!

That's right ... Trump got the shock of his life, it seems, while the two presidents were standing on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as the U.S. military conducted a VERY LOUD flyover.

Check out the video ... Trump shoots a painful wince as U.S. Air Force jets roar overhead ... whereas Xi takes it all in stride, calmly looking up into the sky at the aircrafts with his wife, Peng Liyuan, by his side.

First Lady Melania Trump was also present for the flyover, but didn't seem too bothered by it as she stood behind the commander-in-chief. Melania and Donald warmly greeted Xi and his wife on the red carpet after China's power couple landed at the base with a lot of pomp and circumstance.

You may recall ... Xi extended a similar welcome to Trump during his state visit to China in May, which also included a ceremonial carpet and soldiers standing at attention.