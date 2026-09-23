Federal Judge Rules in News Agencies' Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

A federal judge has just ruled in favor of the news outlets the Trump administration kicked out of the White House.

Judge Timothy J. Kelly backed CNN, MS NOW and Politico in their fight against the executive branch. According to a ruling filed early Thursday morning, Kelly ruled the reporters' press credentials were revoked without providing "constitutionally adequate due process."

Kelly stated in the filing ... "The 'general rule' is that 'individuals must receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before the Government deprives them' of a constitutionally protected interest."

He'd previously noted the White House didn't give the reporters kicked out due process before revoking their access to the building, which he said runs counter to precedent.

The filing states the "hard pass" press credentials held by employees of CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO that were revoked shall be "immediately" returned, reinstated, and restored until further Order of the Court or the expiration of the Temporary Restraining Order -- which is set to remain in effect for 14 days.

As you know ... the three news orgs had reporters booted from the building -- with reports indicating Natalie Harp, the president's aide with whom he shares a very close relationship, may have helped put the final nails in their coffins.

President Donald Trump called the outlets "fake news" -- as he so often does -- after revoking their credentials and booting them from the building. He said these organizations shouldn't be allowed to write "LIES" and "FICTION" from the briefing room.