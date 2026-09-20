NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani & Trump to Meet Again This Week

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump will be crossing the political aisle tomorrow ... and meeting up for their third in-person meeting.

The meeting is set to go down in Zohran's residence, Gracie Mansion, ahead of the U.N. General Assembly ... this according to CNN.

Apparently president and mayor's sit-down will "focus on issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers" ... Zohran's spokesperson said.

Zohran and Donald made headlines when they seemingly got along pretty well during their first Oval Office meeting in November of last year ... before Trump resumed calling him a "lunatic."

While they've only met in person two times, with the second meeting being in February of this year ... the last time they were in the same building in the Big Apple, not everything went to plan.

Zohran and the prez both attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals back in June ... the only match from the championship series that the Knicks lost.

Play video content Video: Zohran Mamdani Says He'd Avoid Sitting With Trump at Knicks Finals TMZ DC

Ahead of the game, the NYC mayor made it clear that they wouldn't be chatting.

Zohran told us at the time ... "If the president went to a game, that's his decision to make. If I go to the game, I’ll be doing so separately."

The Knicks' game wasn't the last event they sparred over ... Mamdani threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- saying that Netanyahu also “belongs in The Hague” in an interview with The New York Times.