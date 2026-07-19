NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Threatens Benjamin Netanyahu With Arrest

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is a war criminal who could be arrested if he steps foot in The Big Apple.

Mamdani made the stunning remarks during an interview Friday with The New York Times, saying that Netanyahu also “belongs in The Hague” -- the International Criminal Court where the Israeli leader has a warrant out for his arrest and has been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Zohran noted that he’s been in active talks with the city’s law department to see what, if any, legal grounds there would be to arrest Bibi.

Remember, the United Nations General Assembly is coming back around in September and Netanyahu could fly in to NYC for the session, putting Mamdani’s controversial remarks to the test. His statements raise obvious questions about the authority a local jurisdiction would have to take legal action against an international government leader.

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Mike Waltz -- the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations -- blasted Mamdani by calling his remarks “pure political theater.” Waltz pointed to the U.N. Headquarters Agreement, which protects visiting heads of government and immunizes them from arrest.