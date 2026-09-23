Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Ban Artificial Superintelligence

Bernie Sanders is asking Congress to act fast on the dangers of A.I. ... introducing a bill that would ban artificial superintelligence.

The Senator from Vermont and Rep. Greg Casar are unveiling legislation today that would create a new federal agency to oversee advanced A.I. ... this according to AP.

Bernie told the Associated Press ... "It doesn't take a genius to say, 'slow it down' ... Do we really want to develop a super intelligence that when it becomes smarter than human beings could act independently of human control? I don't think we do."

Play video content Video: Bernie Sanders Urges Trump and Xi to Team Up on A.I. Superintelligence Ban TMZ DC

The senator -- who previously told TMZ he wants both China and the U.S. to ban A.I.'s superintelligence -- has previously spoken out about wanting to slow down the new tech's accelerated advancements.

Bernie's announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump announced his own solution to the mounting concern -- an A.I. Force.

Despite Trump's calling the concern around A.I. a "hoax," several members of the tech community have sounded the alarm on a potential A.I.-driven apocalypse if its capabilities aren't kept in check.