Sen. Chuck Schumer Says Cornell Didn't Act Fast Enough in Alleged Rape Case

Play video content Video: Sen. Chuck Schumer Says Cornell Failed to Act Swiftly in Alleged Rape Case TMZ DC

Sen. Chuck Schumer says Cornell dropped the ball in the alleged gang rape scandal ... and he's putting the school on notice to get serious.

Jacob pressed the senator from New York at a press conference Wednesday about what went wrong between Cornell, campus police and the local D.A. ... and Schumer didn't hesitate.

"A whole lot of things went wrong," Schumer said ... accusing Cornell of failing to move quickly enough once the allegations surfaced.

Schumer called the alleged conduct "abhorrent" and "awful" ... while praising the Jane Doe for coming forward.

Play video content Video: Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says Cornell Failed Alleged Gang Rape Victim TMZ DC

And he's not the only lawmaker turning up the heat ... as we told you, Sen. Elissa Slotkin ripped her old school over the same scandal ... with the Cornell alum saying institutions have plenty of ways to hold students accountable and shouldn't treat accountability like an afterthought.

As we also reported, a newly surfaced transcript shows the alleged victim told Cornell campus police in 2024, "I can say with 100% confidence I was raped."

The Tompkins County D.A. claims his office never received her full statement.

That apparent breakdown is now under a microscope ... especially after the D.A. previously said the woman's later civil allegations were dramatically different from what prosecutors were given in 2024.