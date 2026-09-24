I Can't Trust Anyone Who Thinks They're An Animal to Pilot My Plane

Play video content Video: Tommy Tuberville Explains Why He Thinks So Many Furries Are Involved in Aviation TMZ DC

Senator Tommy Tuberville says no pets should be allowed in the cockpit ... even if they're excellent pilots, like he says a few members of the furry community are.

Jacob caught up with the Alabama senator -- who is currently running to be the state's governor -- on Capitol Hill Thursday ... and he had to ask him about his floor speech Wednesday, which focused on that section of the kink community.

Play video content Video: Tommy Tuberville on Senate Floor, Talking About Fixation on Furries in Aviation C-SPAN

ICYMI ... Tuberville claimed many airline pilots, flight attendants and air traffic controllers are furries, who he says have a "deranged fetish" of dressing up like animals. Worth noting, Tuberville also claimed transgender people had a mental illness during the speech.

Jacob asked the senator how he knows many of these aviation workers like to get their paws all over one another ... he says there was an aviation club set up at a recent furry convention in Minneapolis.

Sen. Tuberville says it doesn't matter how well a person can fly a plane ... he's not going to feel comfortable with someone who likes to dress up as an animal getting behind the sticks of his commercial aircraft.

He says this applies to all people who enjoy a little animal roleplay ... so no exceptions for any goose-inspired pilots hoping to fly the senator south for the winter.