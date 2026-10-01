Donald Trump Curses Out TIME After Being Asked If Mitch McConnell Should Resign

President Trump was asked point-blank whether Mitch McConnell should resign over his health ... but he never actually answered -- instead, he lit into TIME for asking him "negative" questions and dropped an F-bomb.

Trump sat down with the magazine at the White House on Monday, and TIME brought up recent videos of McConnell back in the Senate before asking whether the 84-year-old Kentucky senator should step down because of his health.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Makes Rare Public Appearance After Months Out Of Sight TMZ DC

Rather than weigh in on Mitch, Trump veered into Joe Biden's pardons before turning his fire on the interview itself ... telling the outlet, "You haven't asked me one f***ing positive question."

Trump kept going ... rattling off what he sees as his accomplishments -- including work on the White House and his handling of Venezuela -- while complaining the magazine was focusing on the negative.

TIME noted it had already asked about Venezuela, prompting another back-and-forth.

The Mitch question comes at an interesting time ... because, as TMZ DC reported, McConnell only recently returned to the Senate after spending months out of public view following a bad fall in June.

McConnell said the fall landed him in the hospital and that the lingering effects of childhood polio made his recovery more difficult. He later spent time in rehab before continuing his recovery at home.

We also caught Mitch back at work last month ... using a wheelchair and later flashing a peace sign on Capitol Hill.

Trump, meanwhile, had previously been asked about McConnell's condition in July ... and said at the time he had "no idea" how the senator was doing.