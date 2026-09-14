Mitch McConnell Resurfaces After Months of MIA

Mitch McConnell I'm Back!!!
Mitch McConnell has resurfaced, 3 months after disappearing from public view.
Charlie got a shot of the Senator from Kentucky leaving his home in D.C. for the Capitol. He went there to cast a vote.
The Senator came out of his home in a wheelchair, and a van took him to the Capitol.
McConnell gave a thumbs-up and smiled broadly as he left. McConnell issued a statement ... "Today, I'll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I'm really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues."
He went on ... "My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven't made it any easier. I'm still not quite back to 100% ..."
McConnell had private security as well as an official detail.