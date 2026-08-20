Mitch McConnell Repeatedly Confused on Senate Floor

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Reverses Vote on Senate Floor

Senator Mitch McConnell was showing signs of utter confusion 10 days before he was hospitalized ... voting incorrectly and even getting the Senate Clerk to signal yea or nay.

Charlie turned up some pretty shocking videos from June 4th, when the Senate had a marathon session called vote-a-rama, where Senators voted 29 times during an 18-hour session.

The first video (above) shows Mitch voting yea, and then a concerned clerk walks up to Mitch's Chief of Staff, apparently telling him the Senator from Kentucky voted incorrectly. After a quick huddle, you see Mitch change his vote to nay.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Gets Help From Bernie Moreno on Senate Vote

In the next video, you see Senator Bernie Moreno coach Mitch, giving him a thumb's down, which Mitch then parrots and votes nay.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Gets Voting Directed From Senate Clerk

In the third video, the Senate Clerk actually signals Mitch on how to vote.

The Clerk has his hand under the table when he goes thumbs down. Mitch then follows suit.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Stays Seated For Nearly Six Hours During Series Of Senate Votes

And the last video is snippets of Mitch sitting stationary for 6 hours, as the Senate conducts business.