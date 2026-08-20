Mitch McConnell Repeatedly Confused on Senate Floor

Mitch McConnell Dazed and Confused on Senate Floor
Senator Mitch McConnell was showing signs of utter confusion 10 days before he was hospitalized ... voting incorrectly and even getting the Senate Clerk to signal yea or nay.
Charlie turned up some pretty shocking videos from June 4th, when the Senate had a marathon session called vote-a-rama, where Senators voted 29 times during an 18-hour session.
The first video (above) shows Mitch voting yea, and then a concerned clerk walks up to Mitch's Chief of Staff, apparently telling him the Senator from Kentucky voted incorrectly. After a quick huddle, you see Mitch change his vote to nay.
In the next video, you see Senator Bernie Moreno coach Mitch, giving him a thumb's down, which Mitch then parrots and votes nay.
In the third video, the Senate Clerk actually signals Mitch on how to vote.
The Clerk has his hand under the table when he goes thumbs down. Mitch then follows suit.
And the last video is snippets of Mitch sitting stationary for 6 hours, as the Senate conducts business.
McConnell has not been seen publicly since June 14th. His condition remains unknown.