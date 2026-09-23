Mitch McConnell Spotted Outside Home Again, No Peace Sign

Not Even A Finger or Two For You Today

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Spotted Outside Home Again, Skips Peace Sign TMZ DC

Mitch McConnell is making more excursions out of the house, including another on Wednesday ... but this time around, he wasn't feeling nearly as groovy or peaceful.

Jacob spotted the Kentucky senator out in Washington, D.C., being wheeled into a van outside his home ... and he and other reporters lobbed questions at Mitch.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Makes Rare Public Appearance After Months Out Of Sight TMZ DC

Senator McConnell didn't respond to anything ... with one reporter even asking him to say any word at all ... and he didn't even really acknowledge the reporters like he did last week, when he made his first appearance in 3 months to cast a vote.

Instead, he was taken onto the van, where he sat quietly ... before the door closed, shielding him from view.

Mitch smiled and threw up a peace sign Tuesday evening on his way into his home after a Senate vote ... but nothing so much as a finger for Jacob and the rest of the media scrum.