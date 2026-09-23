Mitch McConnell Spotted Outside Home Again, No Peace Sign

Mitch McConnell Not Even A Finger or Two For You Today
Mitch McConnell is making more excursions out of the house, including another on Wednesday ... but this time around, he wasn't feeling nearly as groovy or peaceful.
Jacob spotted the Kentucky senator out in Washington, D.C., being wheeled into a van outside his home ... and he and other reporters lobbed questions at Mitch.
Senator McConnell didn't respond to anything ... with one reporter even asking him to say any word at all ... and he didn't even really acknowledge the reporters like he did last week, when he made his first appearance in 3 months to cast a vote.
Instead, he was taken onto the van, where he sat quietly ... before the door closed, shielding him from view.
Mitch smiled and threw up a peace sign Tuesday evening on his way into his home after a Senate vote ... but nothing so much as a finger for Jacob and the rest of the media scrum.
MM is back in Washington after disappearing from public view for 3 months following a bad fall ... and in a written statement, he said his recovery "has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven't made it any easier."