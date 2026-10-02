Play video content Video: Manhunt Underway After 3 Robbers Shoot Man, Crash Into Ferrari in West Hollywood Instagram/@streetpeoplemedia

A manhunt is underway after 3 masked thieves swarmed a man exiting a pricey West Hollywood streetwear store, robbed him and shot him ... before slamming their getaway car into a Ferrari.

The shooting went down just outside the Fugazi storefront Thursday ... with cops responding to a call around 5:30 PM ... KTLA reported.

Surveillance video shows the masked trio hopping out of a nearby car, rushing toward the victim, surrounding him, and then firing on him as they fled the scene.

An eyewitness, Uriel Baladez, told NBC4 the perps' getaway car slammed into a Ferrari carrying a man and a child as they high-tailed it away from the area.

Baladez said ... "They just kept on going. They pushed the whole throttle down like if nothing was on their way ... and you know, who would imagine this on the quiet street?"

The victim -- whom officials found on the sidewalk -- was later seen talking with police inside the store before being rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators describe the suspects as wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black pants and black shoes ... and having average builds ... according to KTLA.