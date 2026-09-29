New York Times Tech Executive Allegedly Shot To Death By In-Laws After Fights Over Transitioning

A New York Times tech executive was allegedly shot to death by his in-laws in California ... and new court documents claim he was involved in a heated battle with his estranged wife and her parents over his transition.

The Mercury News reports that Jonathan McKinsey was fatally shot Saturday in a parking lot at a sports complex in Dublin, CA.

Police arrested McKinsey's elderly in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen -- both 77 -- on suspicion of murder and other charges.

Citing court documents, the outlet reports that McKinsey filed a restraining order in response to his estranged wife, Candice Jang, filing her own restraining order against him in 2025.

In his restraining order, McKinsey says Jang attempted to yank medical tubes out of his body during his 2010 transition from a woman to a man. Despite this, the couple reportedly tied the knot the following year.

In his filing, McKinsey also said his mother-in-law labeled him a "pervert" and a "disgusting queer" after they had a falling out over one of their kid's clothing choices.

The couple also allegedly engaged in violent behavior toward each other. One time, according to court docs, McKinsey said Jang whacked him with a frying pan and was verbally abusive -- along with Jang's mother -- to their children.

But, according to the docs, Alameda County prosecutors charged McKinsey in 2025 with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. The charges stemmed from an incident in which Jang contacted Dublin police, claiming McKinsey slapped her six-year-old son in the face. She also told cops that McKinsey bruised her arm around 2018.

McKinsey was released from jail after pleading not guilty to the crimes, but was required to take parenting classes.

A New York Times spokesperson confirmed McKinsey had been employed by the newspaper since 2023.

He was 40.