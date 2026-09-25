Kyrsten Sinema Says She Didn't Know Her Married BF Was Still Living With His Wife

I Didn't Know My Married BF Was Living With His Wife

Kyrsten Sinema says she had no clue her ex-boyfriend was still living with his wife when they first hooked up ... and the former Arizona senator wants the woman's lawsuit against her thrown out of court.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kyrsten claims she had no idea her ex, Matthew Ammel, and his now ex-wife, Heather Ammel, were still shacking up from early 2024 to November 2024 ... she does, however, admit she knew they were married and lived with their children during the early part of 2024.

As TMZ first reported, Heather sued Kyrsten in North Carolina, one of the last states with so-called "homewrecker laws" ... which are designed to allow a spouse to sue a third party for breaking up their marriage. That's exactly what Heather claims Kyrsten did.

Kyrsten previously admitted she hooked up with Matthew, but denied that any of the activity took place in North Carolina. To have a shot at winning in court, Heather needs to prove they banged in NC.

As TMZ previously reported, Matthew was arrested this month after allegedly trashing Kyrsten's Arizona home while she was out of town.

He's accused of ruining her art if she didn't post a video on X, and he allegedly made good on the threat when she refused.