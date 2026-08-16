Kyrsten Sinema Allegedly Rescued Boyfriend From Jail After His Assault Arrest

Kyrsten Sinema allegedly bonded her boyfriend, Matthew Ammel, out of jail after he was arrested for assaulting a physician ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Matthew was involuntarily committed to the hospital on November 19, 2025 and arrested the next day for assaulting a physician at the facility.

Matthew's ex-wife, Heather Ammel, previously claimed in their ongoing case that Kyrsten traveled to North Carolina to bond Matthew out of jail and moved him "out of his rental property to her house in Arizona."

Per court docs, Matthew was charged with assault by strangulation and assault against emergency personnel. Authorities said Matthew "slammed the victim to the floor, placed him on his side, hugged his body from behind and wrapped his arm around the victim's neck for a period of time."

The docs also note that the alleged victim suffered "substantial swelling, welts and bruising" on his face, as well as cuts to his neck, left arm, and right elbow.

In May, Matthew pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation. He was ordered to continue receiving mental health treatment and provide updates to the court. The judge also ordered him to do 48 hours of community service, not possess any firearms during his probation period, and have no contact with the victim.