Kyrsten Sinema Fighting to See BF Matthew Ammel's Ex-Wife's Therapy Records

Kyrsten Sinema is fighting to get her hands on her boyfriend Matthew Ammel’s ex-wife’s therapy records ... TMZ has learned.



According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Matthew’s ex, Heather Ammel, is asking a judge to shut down subpoenas issued by the former U.S. Senator from Arizona.

The subpoenas in question asked for Heather’s therapist to turn over all documents revealing dates of therapy sessions, notes from therapy sessions, intake forms, invoices, and all communications with Heather.

Heather argues that Kyrsten does not have the right to obtain confidential communications between a patient and a therapist. The judge has yet to rule.

As TMZ first reported, Heather sued Kyrsten under a North Carolina law for allegedly breaking up her marriage with Matthew.

Kyrsten admitted to the affair with Matthew, but the former Arizona politician argued that all of their hookups took place outside of North Carolina. She insists that state's laws didn't apply and wants the lawsuit dismissed.