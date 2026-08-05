Kyrsten Sinema: Woman Suing Her For Ruining Her Marriage Claims Ex's Story About Romance Changed

The woman suing Kyrsten Sinema for allegedly breaking up her marriage has questions about her ex-husband's conversations with the former Senator's legal team ... and she wants a judge to make him answer them ... TMZ has learned.



Kyrsten's boyfriend, Matthew Ammel, was recently deposed by lawyers for his ex-wife, Heather Ammel, in her case against Sinema.

Heather claims Kyrsten's lawyer was present when she grilled Matthew about his relationship with the politician. During the depo, Heather said Kyrsten's legal team objected to some questions being asked on the grounds of attorney-client privilege, claiming Kyrsten and Matthew's lawyers had an agreement to work together in the case.

In her filing, Heather claims Matthew's story about his romance with Kyrsten changed to be more aligned with Kyrsten's version of events.

Heather said Kyrsten and Matthew's claim that they have common interests and can work together under a joint defense agreement in the case is nonsense … and she's asking the judge to force him to answer questions about his communications with Kyrsten's team.

As TMZ first reported, Heather sued Kyrsten in North Carolina in 2025. She claimed the politician sent Matthew romantic messages while he was married and living in North Carolina … a state that allows a wife to sue her husband's mistress for breaking up the marriage.

Kyrsten did not deny hooking up but said none of the romance took place in North Carolina … which she argued meant the case should be thrown out.

In court docs, Heather said she confronted Kyrsten after finding out about the affair.

The alleged message to Kyrsten read ... "Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family."