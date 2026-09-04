Kyrsten Sinema Set to Face Off With BF’s Ex-Wife After Losing Effort to Drop Adultery Lawsuit

Kyrsten Sinema will face off with her boyfriend Matthew Ammel’s ex-wife, Heather Ammel, after a judge ruled the lawsuit against the former U.S. Senator will move forward, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a North Carolina judge denied Kyrsten’s attempt to dismiss the case, accusing her of breaking up Matthew and Heather’s marriage.

Kyrsten did not deny she hooked up with Matthew, but said nothing happened in North Carolina. She argued the lawsuit should be tossed as a result.

At the hearing, the judge presiding over the case said the evidence showed Kyrsten sent nine text messages while he was in the state of North Carolina. The judge did not buy the politician’s claim she didn’t know where Matthew was when she was texting him.

As TMZ first reported, Heather claimed in her lawsuit she confronted Kyrsten once she found messages the former senator sent Matthew.

Heather sent Kyrsten a DM reading, "Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family." Kyrsten did not respond.