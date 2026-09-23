Kyrsten Sinema Ex-BF Arrested After Trashing Her Arizona Home

Kyrsten Sinema’s alleged ex-boyfriend and former bodyguard Matthew Ammel is facing a felony charge after allegedly trashing her Arizona home ... causing more than $200,000 in damage.

According to court docs, Sinema told cops Ammel entered her Cave Creek home August 30 while she was out of town and demanded she post a video to X ... threatening to destroy one of her paintings every 10 minutes if she refused, AZFamily reports.

However, Sinema didn't post the video, and investigators say Ammel allegedly removed 22 paintings from the walls and threw them into her swimming pool. He allegedly also smashed expensive alcohol bottles and threw a glass bottle at a wall-mounted mirror, shattering it.

Ammel was arrested September 18 and booked on a criminal damage charge after being picked up from a behavioral health center following a petition for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

The paintings were allegedly valued at $123,015, with the total damage to the home and pool estimated at more than $200,000. Sinema provided investigators with texts, recordings and surveillance footage, which deputies say helped identify Ammel, according to the docs.

As we previously reported ... Ammel is also at the center of a legal battle involving his ex-wife, Heather, who sued Sinema for allegedly breaking up her marriage. North Carolina is one of only a few states to allow someone to sue a third party for an alleged affair.

Sinema acknowledged the two began a sexual relationship in 2024 while Ammel was working as part of her security detail, but argued she couldn't be sued in North Carolina because she had no connection to the state.

A judge rejected that argument earlier this month, ruling that nine texts she sent Ammel while he was in North Carolina were enough to establish jurisdiction.

During a July deposition, Sinema said their relationship turned sexual May 27, 2024, during a trip to Napa, and that they later had sexual encounters in New York, Washington, Colorado and Arizona — but never in North Carolina.