Florida Woman Allegedly Seduced, Drugged Wealthy Man, Stole His $100K Rolex

A woman who has allegedly been seducing wealthy men and drugging them to steal their expensive watches is now behind bars.

Lynda Mae Crouse was busted Friday in connection with stealing a $100,000 Rolex from a man she met at the Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach on April 12, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ. She was then booked in the Broward County jail for robbery and grand theft.

According to the affidavit, Crouse traded phone numbers with the man before she left the club and went home. Later that night, the man sent an Uber to pick up Crouse and bring her back to his place, where they had drinks.

The document says the man started feeling "funny" and "extremely tired" before falling asleep within minutes.

The last thing the man says he remembered before falling unconscious was the snapping sound of his Rolex box closing. When he woke up, he checked the box and found that his watch was gone, and so was Crouse, prompting him to call police.