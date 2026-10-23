Nick Reiner to Receive Prison Commissary Money From Trust Fund

Nick Reiner can use at least some of his trust fund while behind bars ... receiving approval from a judge to receive funds to use at the commissary.

Reiner appeared in court on Friday during a hearing to discuss the controversial trust ... and, while there's no overall resolution yet, the judge ultimately signed off on allowing the trust to put $300 into the prison commissary fund.

If the fund is depleted in the future, Reiner can add another $300 into it and so on.

As for a settlement about him accessing the trust ... the two sides said they've set a date for mediation in the case -- December 16 -- and they're "optimistic" they will reach an agreement.

As we've reported ... Reiner has claimed he deserves serious dough from his inheritance because he says a lot of it came from his grandfather, Carl Reiner, instead of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. He's not accused of killing Carl ... so he says he believes he should have access to that money.

However, Paul Kanin -- the man who used to control the trust -- called BS on Nick's complaints ... insisting he approved $348K in payments for Nick’s benefit.

That money was for work Nick's former attorney, Alan Jackson, did on the case in the immediate aftermath of Nick's arrest for allegedly killing his parents, Kanin claims.