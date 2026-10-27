Russell Brand Not Guilty of Indecent Assault

Russell Brand is not guilty of indecent assault ... though the charge is just being replaced by another one -- and Brand's legal fight isn't over yet.

Here's the deal ... the judge in Brand's case told jurors that the charge -- which stems from an alleged incident where a woman claims he tried to drag her into a bathroom at MTV in 2001 -- should actually be "attempted indecent assault."

Therefore, he ordered them to find him not guilty of indecent assault ... with the judge saying, "In respect of count 2, I have reached the decision there is insufficient evidence of indecent assault. That is my decision, not yours. You will be directed to return a not guilty verdict in count two."

To be clear, the jury has not deliberated in his case yet. This is simply the judge deciding this one charge was incorrect ... and it's being reclassified. The jury will eventually deliberate on the attempted indecent assault count and the other 6 charges -- three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Brand has pleaded not guilty to all charges he's facing ... including the newly revised attempted indecent assault charge.

As we've reported ... multiple alleged victims have testified at Brand's trial -- including several who have detailed horrific alleged rapes they say he committed.

On Monday, the sister of a woman Brand allegedly forced to perform oral sex on him testified that the alleged victim said Brand's eyes were "completely blank" ... as though he had become possessed during the alleged attack.