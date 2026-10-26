Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley Caught on Video Stealing Truck

Play video content Video: Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley Seen Stealing Truck Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Jacob Allen Morley's prison break just reached new speeds ... because the escaped inmate has been caught on video stealing a Ford pickup truck.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the shocking update Monday evening, posting a video of Morley stealing a white 2008 Ford F-350 truck around 1 AM today in Lake County.

In the video, you can see the man the TBI says is Morley attempt to open the passenger side door of the truck ... then successfully break into the driver's side.

After taking his time, sitting in the truck for about a minute, he hits the windshield wipers and steps on the gas.

TBI warns if you see Morley or the vehicle to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

As we previously reported, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced Morley escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, TN, late Sunday night.

The escapee has been added to the TBI's Most Wanted List ... and a reward of up to $2,500 is available for info leading to his arrest.