'Love After Lockup' Star Brittany Santiago & Husband Marcelino's Divorce Dismissed

"Love After Lockup" star Brittany Santiago and her estranged husband Marcelino Santiago's divorce has been tossed out ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... the judge presiding over their case dismissed the divorce proceedings without prejudice because neither party moved the case forward.

While this order means the two are still married ... theoretically Marcelino -- who filed for divorce -- could file papers again if he wanted to.

We reported earlier ... Brittany seemed unbothered by Marcelino's divorce filing as she posted family photos of her kids in July.

Marcelino had initially filed for divorce in June ... calling the former couple "incompatible" as spouses at the time.