'General Hospital' Steve Burton Claims Ex Refuses To Let Daughter Be His Emmy Date

My Ex Won't Let Our Kid Be My Emmys Date!!!

Soap star Steve Burton claims his ex-wife Sheree Gustin is causing issues with custody and parenting time of their daughter ... and now he's asking a judge to step in and give him more parenting time ... TMZ has learned.

In newly filed court docs, the 'General Hospital' star claims he wants to take his 12-year-old to the Daytime Emmys on October 30, where he is nominated. He says Sheree is refusing to swap custody days, despite his reasonable request for some scheduling flexibility.

He claims this is another example of Sheree not willing to work with him when it comes to co-parenting.

As TMZ first reported, Steve and Sheree are going back and forth about Sheree's attempt to move their daughter from California to Tennessee. He said Sheree decided to stay in Tennessee after he decided to move back home to California. Steve said he got a new home and signed back on for 'General Hospital' … based on Sheree's representations that she was staying in Orange County, California.

Sheree said Steve's decision to move cross-country and then back should "not result in an increase in his parenting time, as it shows ongoing instability." She claims Steve is often busy working.

She also disputed Steve's claim that she disliked his new wife, Michelle. She says he is just trying to paint her unwillingness to share custody with Michelle as unreasonable, which she insists entirely misses her point.

As TMZ first reported, Steve filed for divorce from Sheree in 2022 after 23 years of marriage. The split came after Sheree announced she was pregnant.