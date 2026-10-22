Tyreek Hill's Estranged Wife Demands Receipts Of His Custody Arrangements

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife is demanding he fork over proof of his parenting plan, scheduling, and custody arrangements as part of their ongoing divorce ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tyreek's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is demanding his legal team hand over records regarding his 10 children.

Namely, she wants to see any parenting plans or schedules he currently has in place. This includes any travel receipts, flight itineraries, hotel or short-term rental confirmations, calendars, agendas, or instructions sent to his assistant.

Basically ... she is asking for any proof that reflects the time-sharing he actually had with any of the 10 children from May 6, 2026, to now.

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As we reported ... Tyreek received a mixed verdict last week in the civil battery trial against him that was part of their divorce.

While he was found liable on 2 counts of battery, for 8 of the other counts -- which included battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims -- he was found not liable.