Tyreek Hill Found Liable In Civil Domestic Violence Case, Ordered To Pay $500K

A jury hit Tyreek Hill with a mixed verdict in his high-profile civil battery trial in Miami, finding the star wideout liable on two counts of battery against his estranged wife ... and ordering him to pay $500K in damages.

But it wasn't all bad news for the 32-year-old free agent.

The six-person jury found Hill not liable on eight of the 10 counts, which included additional battery claims, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress against ex, Keeta Vaccaro.

She was also denied punitive damages.

The two battery counts Hill was found liable for stemmed from incidents in January 2024 and April 2025, the latter partially captured on a nanny cam.

The video was played during the civil trial, which lasted a week.

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Hill took the stand to defend himself ... and admitted to not being the greatest husband, while denying physically abusing Vaccaro.

Hill was clearly relieved when the verdict was read, hugging one of his attorneys and smiling as he left the courtroom.

"Mr. Hill was very pleased that he was able to get his story out and to be able to tell the world what he's not been able to speak about," attorney Christi Bright said. "He's very grateful."

Question is, what does it mean for Cheetah's return to the football field?

Prior to the verdict, the NFL said they were reviewing the allegations under the league's personal conduct policy.

Tyreek's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says he's speaking with teams, adding, "a deal could happen any time."