IDK How Many More Games I've Got Left

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Keeps Fans Guessing About NFL Retirement New Heights

Travis Kelce toasted to 100 more games at Arrowhead ... but Jason Kelce couldn't even get his brother to commit to one more season.

Travis hit the 100-game mark at the Chiefs' home stadium on Sunday and dropped a "Cheers to 100 more" after the win. Jason heard that and did what big brothers do ... called BS.

Then he put Travis on the spot about next season on Wednesday's "New Heights" ... asking his brother about his NFL future.

You can see why Jason asked ... Travis caught two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday ... and he's already closing in on 600 receiving yards this season.

At 37, he's still giving Patrick Mahomes plenty of reasons to look his way.

As TMZ previously reported ... Travis came back for Year 14 on a one-year, $12 million deal that can max out at $15 million. He's spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City, where he's the franchise leader in catches and receiving yards.

And when Travis was looking back on all those games at Arrowhead, he brought up one of his favorite memories from the stands ... watching Taylor Swift play the same stadium on her Eras Tour.

Away from football, the two are also making themselves at home in Ohio, where they have a lakefront mansion.