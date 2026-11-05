Travis Kelce Details Perfect Christmas Day W/ Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce needs an Advent calendar, 'cause he's counting down the days to his first Christmas as a married man ... and describing what his perfect day looks like!

Spoiler alert: it includes Mom Donna Kelce in the kitchen, baking up her blueberry muffins.

The 37-year-old Chiefs tight end laid it all out in a Tommy Hilfiger ad for their winter campaign, "The Perfect Holiday," which dropped Thursday.

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And this year's a big one for the future Hall of Famer ... 'cause Kelce says he's "excited for my first holiday as a married man!"

So, what does the ideal day look like for him? Time with the family, and then a Christmas Day night game with the Chiefs ... oh, and he wants a Tommy onesie!

Lucky for TK, his wife loves Christmas, too! Taylor Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania. Back in 2013, she said that's why she's "obsessed with Christmas" and wishes it lasted all year, later turning the whole experience into a holiday song, "Christmas Tree Farm."

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Kelce became a global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger in March. Knicks star Josh Hart, Jisoo, Arón Piper, Quenlin Blackwell and Liverpool's Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Jérémy Jacquet are also part of the holiday campaign.