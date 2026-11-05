Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From Portugal National Team After Beef W/ Coach

Cristiano Ronaldo is done with the Portuguese national team ... the soccer legend announced his international retirement on Thursday, just weeks after he walked out of the team's camp following a dust-up with his coach.

Not exactly a farewell tour.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 41-year-old legend broke the news in a long video posted to his socials, saying it was time to hand back the No. 7 kit after 23 years. He admitted it wasn't an easy call, because some decisions are made with the heart, not just the head.

The timing is wild. Last month, CR7 was an unused sub in Portugal's 2-1 win at Norway on Oct. 4 -- the first time that had happened to him in his last 18 years with the team. He then left camp early.

The reason? A blowup with new boss Jorge Jesus, his old coach at Al Nassr, whom Ronaldo accused of breaking promises about his playing time.

Portugal's federation fined him €255 (about $286) and hit him with a 30-day suspension. Ronaldo then apologized to his teammates and swore he wasn't retiring ... oops?

Now he's gone for good. His final game turns out to be a 1-0 win over Wales in Lisbon on Sept. 24.

Tomorrow, Jorge Jesus is set to name the squad for Portugal's next Nations League games.

In his goodbye, Ronaldo thanked his teammates, coaches, staff and family, telling the squad "no captain walks alone." He also said goals and trophies fade, but nothing erases "the place we hold in people's hearts."

And what a run it was! Ronaldo exits the international pitch as the all-time leader among men in international goals (146) and caps (234). He captained Portugal to its first-ever major trophy at Euro 2016, plus Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, and played in a record six World Cups -- though he never won one.

The federation paid tribute, calling him the greatest player of all time for many fans, and promised a proper send-off down the road.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's farewell comes less than a month after his longtime rival Lionel Messi played his last game for Argentina.

CR7 is still playing for Al Nassr ... and he's amassed 985 career goals.