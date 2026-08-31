Lionel Messi Retires From Argentina National Team

Lionel Messi is hanging up his Argentina jersey for good ... announcing his retirement from international soccer in an emotional message to fans.

Messi said Monday he'd spent weeks thinking about his future following Argentina's loss to Spain in the World Cup final, ultimately deciding it was time to walk away from the national team.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 39-year-old said the decision "hurts me a lot," but explained he's proud of everything he experienced and accomplished with Argentina ... and thanked his family, teammates, coaches and fans who supported him throughout the ride.

Messi also said the recent death of his father, Jorge Messi, made him even more certain about stepping away ... adding he'll now support Argentina from the other side as a fan.

However, he isn't done playing altogether ... he's still with Inter Miami, where he remains under contract in MLS.

It's the end of a monster international career -- Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 and leaves as the country's all-time leader in appearances and goals, with 207 matches and 125 scores.

Of course, the crown jewel came in 2022, when Messi captained Argentina to the World Cup title ... finally grabbing the trophy that had eluded him for years.