Spain Wins 2026 FIFA World Cup, Denying Argentina Back-to-Back Titles

Spain just won the FIFA World Cup over Argentina in epic fashion … needing every minute and then some to clinch a 1-0 win and spoil what was very likely Lionel Messi's last match in the tournament.

Spain was quick to get the heart rates up early in the contest at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday … with two close opportunities from superstar Lamine Yamal, but the defending champions were able to protect their goal.

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Despite plenty of action, both sides went into the first hydration break without getting on the board … and they weren’t shy about getting chippy in the process.

Spain nearly blew the lid off the stadium in the 38th minute with a shot on goal from Mikel Oyarzabal … but Argentina’s Dibu Martínez was there to make the save yet again. To add to the drama, Marc Cucurella missed the back of the net by inches just minutes later.

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It was 0-0 at half … with Argentina not even recording a single shot in the first 45 minutes.

After Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira did their thing during halftime, the game picked right back up where it left off … with Spain knocking on Argentina’s door yet again to no avail.

The chippy antics boiled over into the second half, too … as a brief scuffle broke out, resulting in a yellow card for Argentina’s Leandro Paredes after he shoved Spain’s Dani Olmo to the ground.

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Yet another Spain opportunity fell apart at the 66-minute mark, when a header set up by Yamal landed right in Martínez’s hands.

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The guy couldn’t catch a breather with how many shot attempts he had to save … and after he broke the World Cup Final record with his ninth, a crucial red card was handed out to Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez over a wild collision.

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Lucky for the fanatics, neither side could score before the end of regulation … so free football!!

Spain THOUGHT it finally broke through with a goal shortly into the first extra period, but it didn’t count.

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But that was quickly water under the bridge, as seconds into the second extra period, Spain finally had its moment of glory … with Ferran Torres scoring to take the lead.

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Argentina couldn’t answer … and Spain won it all 1-0. Spain last won the World Cup in 2010, the country’s sole victory in the tournament until Sunday.

Argentina has won three, including 2022 … but it certainly would have loved to have this one too, as Messi is 39 years old -- meaning this was likely his last World Cup match.