Aaron Donald Ends Retirement, Teams Up With Myles Garrett on Rams

Aaron Donald is officially back in the NFL ... and the Los Angeles Rams just assembled a defensive nightmare by pairing him with Myles Garrett.

Donald is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Rams on a one-year, $20 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move ends months of speculation surrounding the future Hall of Famer ... and gives L.A. one helluva pass-rushing duo after the Rams landed Garrett in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland earlier this summer.

And, as TMZ Sports previously reported, there were signs Donald was seriously considering dusting off the shoulder pads.

Play video content Video: Aaron Donald Works Out at Rams Facility Amid Comeback Speculation TMZSports.com

We obtained video in July showing the 35-year-old working out at the Rams' practice facility in Woodland Hills ... where he spent about an hour doing ladder drills, medicine ball throws and agility work.

At the time, Donald had told Pat McAfee the Garrett trade had him mulling a comeback ... while his wife laughed off the idea he'd actually unretire.

Turns out, the comeback chatter was very real.

Donald originally retired following the 2023 season after 10 years with the Rams ... finishing his career as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.

Now he's running it back ... and opposing quarterbacks get to deal with Donald and Garrett on the same defense.