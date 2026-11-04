Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony Settle Divorce

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony appear to have hashed out a settlement in their divorce ... TMZ has learned.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, the NBA legend and entertainer informed the court this week of the deal.

The terms of the agreement are confidential. The judge has yet to sign off.

As TMZ first reported, La La filed for divorce in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

The exes broke up in 2017 after 7 years of marriage ... amid rumors Melo cheated on her. They tried to work things out, but ultimately divorced.

At the time the divorce was filed, sources told TMZ the exes had been split for a while but were still friends. Sources said the split wasn’t nasty.

The divorce was finalized after La La and Carmelo's 19-year-old son Kiyan became an adult ... making child support a moot issue.