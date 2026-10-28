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La La Anthony Cozies Up to Mystery Man at NYC Bar, on Video

La La Anthony Gettin' Cute and Cozy with Mystery Man!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SPOTTED SMILING
Video: La La Anthony Cozies Up to Mystery Man at NYC Bar, on Video
TMZ.com

La La Anthony was all smiley and snuggly with a mystery man while out and about in NYC ... and only TMZ has them on video.

Folks who were there TMZ … this clip's from back in May at Brooklyn's Dive Bar BK ... and it looks like La La is super comfortable around this gentleman.

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The person who shot the footage tells us La La randomly walked in with security and the mystery guy. They say she sat at a booth way off to the corner and chilled there for a few hours.

We're told La La and her crew ate, drank, and then left.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know, La La filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony back in 2021 ... and he seems to have moved on as well.

He appeared to have hard-launched a relationship with Racquel Smith this summer ... a couple weeks after this video was shot.

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DATING DENIAL
Video: La La Anthony Says She Has Zero Dating Options to Start 2023
TMZ.com

As for La La ... when we caught up with her back in 2023 ... she told us she didn't have any dating prospects.

But it seems that's not the case these days!

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