Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump In Sheer Lace Outfit on Night Out With La La Anthony

Ciara showed off her baby bump in a beautiful sheer lace outfit while out and about during PFW ... and the singer was accompanied by a famous friend.

Ciara -- who bared her baby bump and bodacious black bra -- was joined by La La Anthony at Paris' trendy Italian restaurant Sienna last night.

While Ciara wore a skin-tight black dress ... La La stunned in a red dress for their girls' night out in the City of Love.

The singer isn't just in town for pleasure ... she also strut her stuff down the runway at the Junya Watanabe show Saturday.