Rihanna Has Blunt 1-Word Response After EJ Johnson's PFW Shade

Play video content Video: Ej Johnson TikTok/@ ejjohnson__

Rihanna sounded off with a very minimal clapback at EJ Johnson ... after he complained about her being late to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

The drama all started when EJ shared a TikTok video about his time at PFW ... and complained that the Dior show started an hour late because Rihanna was tardy.

EJ added ... "And we didn't care to wait for her."

Let's just say that shots were proverbially fired.

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Later on ... a video surfaced of EJ getting blocked from entering his Paris hotel by security amid a swarm of photographers ... and as usual, it all went down in the comments.

The "Diamonds" singer commented on the video, simply writing, "Damn." That's truly enough shade for an umbrella-ella-ella.