Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Skip Victoria's Fashion Show, Enjoy Paris Outing

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz skipped his mom Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show and instead painted the town red ... uh, rouge ... so it's safe to say their family feud may still be ongoing.

And speaking of rouge ... the couple were spotted in the pics sharing a sweet kiss on the streets of the City of Light Friday.

The pair -- out with a couple of friends -- were dressed to the nines ... with Brooklyn in a white button-down and jacket, and Nicola donning a fuzzy cropped jacket and black pants.

As for Victoria ... husband David Beckham attended the show along with Brooklyn's siblings ... Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

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Sharing a photo of the family outing ... David wrote ... "We feel so lucky to be part of your beautiful night in a place that we love so much. Well done, we couldn’t be prouder."

Of course ... this isn't the first time Brooklyn and Nicola have decided to pass on attending some of his family's biggest nights.