Victoria Beckham Cuddles up to Son Romeo at Event with Family Excluding Brooklyn

Cuddles up to Son Romeo at Launch with Family

Victoria Beckham cuddled up to her son, Romeo, at her fragrance launch in New York Friday ... where she was supported by her whole family minus Brooklyn Beckham as their feud rages on.

Check out the sweet pic -- she's beaming with pride as she hugs smiling 23-year-old Romeo as they celebrate the launch of her latest fragrance, Portofino '97, at the Caffe Paradiso.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The former Spice Girl shared the adorable photo in a carousel of snaps from the exciting event, which also included a pic of her youngest son, 21-year-old Cruz, handing out samples with a smile across his face. Cruz brought his girlfriend, singer and songwriter Jackie Apostel, to the event.

Victoria's loving husband, David Beckham, and their daughter, Harper, also joined.

Of course, this is far from the first family-attended event Brooklyn has been a no-show for. He skipped his father's 50th birthday celebration in 2025 after they tried meeting the soccer star and Victoria in private but were denied.

From then on, he and his wife Nicola Peltz have been doing their own thing ... showing no signs of reconciliation. Before missing Victoria's fragrance launch, they also stayed away from David's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in June.