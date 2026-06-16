Brooklyn Beckham Doubles Down On Family Feud, Throws Shade With World Cup Ad

Brooklyn Beckham is pouring fuel on the fire ... taking a not-so-subtle shot at his famous relatives by seemingly mocking their family drama in a very shady new World Cup ad.

If there was any doubt the feud had cooled off, this ad pretty much settles it ... Brooklyn sits on a couch and tells viewers, "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home." He then smirks and adds, "It's a long story."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The dig only gets sharper from there. Brooklyn tosses a stack of World Cup tickets onto his coffee table as the words, "It's complicated. More soon," flash across the screen.

LBH, "complicated" might be the understatement of the year.

The Beckham family fallout has played out publicly for months, with Brooklyn repeatedly making it clear where he stands amid the ongoing tensions involving wife Nicola Peltz and the rest of the Beckham clan.

And while David, Victoria, and Brooklyn's siblings have largely presented a united front around the World Cup festivities, Brooklyn appears more than happy to keep the drama front and center as he keeps the hell away from them.