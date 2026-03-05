Cruz Beckham Wishes Brother Brooklyn a Happy Birthday Amid Family Tension

Hope We Can Patch Things Up One Day

Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be talking ... but Cruz still wants the best for his big bro on his birthday ... and he's hopeful for reconciliation.

Photogs caught up with Cruz on the street in Paris, France Wednesday ... and they asked if he had a message for Brooklyn on his 27th birthday.

Cruz tosses a quick "Happy Birthday" Brooklyn's way ... but, he keeps mum on whether the two have spoken in recent months.

As for whether there will be a reconciliation -- Cruz responds, "I hope so" -- and leaves it at that.

Cruz isn't the only Beckham to wish Brooklyn well despite the family drama ... their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, both posted loving tributes to their son on his b-day.

Despite the outpouring of love, our sources say Brooklyn still hasn't spoken to either of his parents -- even on his birthday -- and, we're told, Brooklyn feels the public posts were performative.

As you know ... the Beckham family drama really started brewing when Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in 2022 ... and it all escalated when Brooklyn aired out the family's dirty laundry in a long social media post.