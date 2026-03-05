Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cruz Beckham Wishes Brother Brooklyn a Happy Birthday Amid Family Tension

Cruz Beckham Happy Birthday, Brooklyn ... Hope We Can Patch Things Up One Day

BROTHERLY LOVE
Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be talking ... but Cruz still wants the best for his big bro on his birthday ... and he's hopeful for reconciliation.

Photogs caught up with Cruz on the street in Paris, France Wednesday ... and they asked if he had a message for Brooklyn on his 27th birthday.

Cruz tosses a quick "Happy Birthday" Brooklyn's way ... but, he keeps mum on whether the two have spoken in recent months.

As for whether there will be a reconciliation -- Cruz responds, "I hope so" -- and leaves it at that.

Cruz isn't the only Beckham to wish Brooklyn well despite the family drama ... their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, both posted loving tributes to their son on his b-day.

david beckham victoria beckham and brooklyn birthday post insta 3

Despite the outpouring of love, our sources say Brooklyn still hasn't spoken to either of his parents -- even on his birthday -- and, we're told, Brooklyn feels the public posts were performative.

As you know ... the Beckham family drama really started brewing when Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in 2022 ... and it all escalated when Brooklyn aired out the family's dirty laundry in a long social media post.

Cruz and Brooklyn weren't speaking last year ... when sources told us Brooklyn didn't approve of Cruz's relationship with Kim Turnbull. He's also publicly defended his parents against Brooklyn's attacks.

