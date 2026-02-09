Marc Anthony Addresses Beckham Family Feud

Marc Anthony isn't diving headfirst into the Beckham family drama but he is acknowledging it.

The singer and longtime friend of the famous family briefly addressed the ongoing tension between David and Victoria Beckham and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, calling the situation "unfortunate" while making it clear he's not interested in fueling the fire.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marc praised the Beckham family and emphasized his long history with them, saying the public narrative doesn't reflect the full reality of what's going on behind closed doors.

"I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family," Marc said. "They're a wonderful, wonderful family. I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm godfather to Cruz. I'm really close to the family."

While he avoided specifics, Marc did hint the story circulating publicly may not be entirely accurate. "It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth," he added.

Marc's comments come weeks after Brooklyn publicly aired grievances about his parents and siblings in a series of Instagram Stories. In the posts, Brooklyn accused his parents of controlling him for much of his life and claimed his anxiety disappeared after stepping away from his family. He also defended his wife, Nicola Peltz, pushing back against claims she influences or controls him.