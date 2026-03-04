David and Victoria Beckham Wish Estranged Son Brooklyn a Happy Birthday

David and Victoria Beckham may not have spoken to their eldest child Brooklyn Beckham in months ... but they're making sure he feels the birthday love as he turns 27!

That's right -- the famous couple took a moment to celebrate Brooklyn's special day by posting a throwback photo of them in a pool together when he was a child. David posted the smiley snap and called him by his nickname, Bust, in his birthday message and added "Love you x" while also tagging Victoria.

The retired pro soccer player shared a similar message with a separate years-old snap of just him and Brooklyn as well.

Victoria showered him with love, too ... posting the same pool pic as David and a throwback of her playing with Brooklyn outside when he was just a tot in a diaper.

As you know, the trio's relationship has had headlines spinning ever since Brooklyn walked down the aisle with Nicola Peltz in April 2022 ... with rumors that Nicola did not get along with Victoria.

We kept you updated on their feud throughout 2025, and Brooklyn broke his silence about the ordeal in January by sharing a scathing message about his parents and their intentions to ruin his marriage.

In the shocking post, he said his parents only care about their family image and even addressed the rumor that Victoria stole his first dance with Nicola, writing ... "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Play video content CNBC